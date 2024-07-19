Projecting Bucks 2024-25 Depth Chart After Quiet Offseason
By Cem Yolbulan
Rotation
Bobby Portis
Pat Connaughton
Portis will continue to be the other member of the three-headed monster in the Bucks' frontcourt. The Lopez-Antetokounmpo-Portis trio has been consistently productive for Milwaukee as each player brings something different to the table. Portis played every game last season and was one of the best sixth men in the league. In a 25-minute role off the bench, it's hard to find a better power forward in the league.
Connaughton has shown serious signs of decline over the last two years. His rotation role isn't guaranteed by any means and he remains a prime trade candidate. If he is there on opening night, the 31-year-old will have a small role thanks to his veteran competence.
Bench
Tyler Smith
Chris Livingston
Smith was the second-round pick for the Bucks in the 2024 NBA Draft and Livingston was the 58th-overall pick a year ago. Both players have yet to turn 21 and have limited experience playing at the highest level. Unless they break out unexpectedly, it's hard to see either player having a role in the 2024-25 season. They will, however, get plenty of opportunities in the G League.