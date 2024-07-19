Projecting Bucks 2024-25 Depth Chart After Quiet Offseason
By Cem Yolbulan
Frontcourt
Starters
SF: Taurean Prince
PF: Giannis Antetokounmpo
C: Brook Lopez
If Middleton is starting at the two, Taurean Prince will likely get the nod at the small forward. The veteran joined Milwaukee in free agency after spending last season with the Lakers. He is the only wing on the team who looks the part of a three-and-D role forward. The 30-year-old made 1.8 threes per game last season on 39.6% shooting from downtown and has decent size and length to hold his own on the defensive end.
Therefore, Prince starting to take the tough defensive assignments makes plenty of sense for the Bucks. He doesn't take anything off the table offensively as he will be tasked to space the floor and hit open shots as needed while Lillard, Middleton, and Antetokounmpo create.
However, Prince will not have to close games. Depending on the matchup and how everyone else is playing, Wright, Trent, or Bobby Portis will have a chance to be in the closing lineup.
Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez are once again guaranteed to start. The Bucks reportedly tried to trade Lopez this summer but it's hard to find a deal that makes Milwaukee a better team for next season. Despite being 36 years old, Lopez is one of the four best players on the team and is extremely valuable with his combination of rim protection and three-point shooting.
Lopez will continue to be the defensive anchor of this team while allowing Giannis to roam and wreak havoc on that end of the floor. Offensively he spaces the floor so that Antetokounmpo can attack the rim relentlessly. It would behoove the Bucks to reduce his minutes due to his age but Lopez should be in the starting and closing five for Milwaukee on most nights.