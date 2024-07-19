Projecting Bucks 2024-25 Depth Chart After Quiet Offseason
By Cem Yolbulan
Rotation
Gary Trent Jr.
Delon Wright
AJ Green
Trent should have a huge role off the bench. He will have a chance to close some games next to Lillard and Middleton, especially if he is shooting well. A sixth-man role where he can aggressively look for his own shot and where his defensive deficiencies are better hidden is a better fit for the sharpshooter.
Another shooter who will likely find rotation minutes is AJ Green. A career 41% three-point shooter will have a place as a specialist off the bench, especially if the offense is struggling on any given game.
Delon Wright, a veteran free-agent addition, is a solid perimeter defender. A premier ball hawk, he adds a different element to this team. He should find a role off the bench given his defensive versatility.
Bench
Andre Jackson Jr.
AJ Johnson
MarJon Beauchamp
These young guns will likely have to wait for their turn to get minutes in the 2024-25 season. Andre Jackson Jr. has shown the most so far as he had a decent rookie season. His defensive upside is intriguing but his offense is still too raw to play a major role next year. AJ Johnson will spend most of his time in the G League while the clock is ticking for MarJon Beauchamp to prove he is an NBA-caliber player.