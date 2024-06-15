Predicting the Green Bay Packers' 2024 Depth Chart After Minicamp
Packers Defensive Depth Chart
Left Defensive End: Preston Smith, Lukas Van Ness, Deslin Alexandre, Kenneth Odumegwu
Left Defensive Tackle: Devonte Wyatt, Karl Brooks, Jonathan Ford, Spencer Waege
Right Defensive Tackle: Kenny Clark, TJ Slaton, Colby Wooden, James Ester
Right Defensive End: Rashan Gary, Kingsley Enagbare, Brenton Cox
Weakside Linebacker: Edgerrin Cooper, Christian Young, Keshawn Banks
Middle Linebacker: Quay Walker, Eric Wilson, Kristian Welch, Ralen Goforth
Strongside Linebacker: Isaiah McDuffie, Ty'Ron Hopper, Arron Mosby
Left Cornerback: Jaire Alexander, Keisean Nixon, Corey Ballentine, Kalen King
Strong Safety: Javon Bullard, Evan Williams, Kitan Oladapo, Tyler Coyle
Free Safety: Xavier McKinney, Anthony Johnson Jr., Zayne Anderson
Right Cornerback: Eric Stokes, Carrington Valentine, Robert Rochell, Benny Sapp II
- This projection is just for their base defense, but don't expect them to spend much time in this formation. New defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley wants to move his guys around, especially in the secondary.
- Speaking of the secondary, it will be intriguing to see who they put in the slot. Nixon spent most of his time there last year, but with the additions of Bullard and Williams through the draft, the Packers have more quality options than last season.
- Stokes and Vallentine will also battle it out for the starting outside cornerback job opposite Alexander. That will be one of the more entertaining ones to watch in training camp and the preseason.
- We have a long way to go to figure out Green Bay's linebacker situation. They have several quality options, but no bonafide stars or starters. Walker might be the closest thing, but he has a lot of room to grow in his understanding of the game.
