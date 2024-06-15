Dairyland Express
Fansided

Predicting the Green Bay Packers' 2024 Depth Chart After Minicamp

Predicting the Green Bay Packers' 2024 depth chart following mandatory minicamp. Get insights on key position battles, standout players, and potential starters as the Packers prepare for the upcoming NFL season.

By Brian Sampson

Green Bay Packers OTA Offseason Workout
Green Bay Packers OTA Offseason Workout / Stacy Revere/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
3 of 3
Next

Packers Defensive Depth Chart

Left Defensive End: Preston Smith, Lukas Van Ness, Deslin Alexandre, Kenneth Odumegwu

Left Defensive Tackle: Devonte Wyatt, Karl Brooks, Jonathan Ford, Spencer Waege

Right Defensive Tackle: Kenny Clark, TJ Slaton, Colby Wooden, James Ester

Right Defensive End: Rashan Gary, Kingsley Enagbare, Brenton Cox

Weakside Linebacker: Edgerrin Cooper, Christian Young, Keshawn Banks

Middle Linebacker: Quay Walker, Eric Wilson, Kristian Welch, Ralen Goforth

Strongside Linebacker: Isaiah McDuffie, Ty'Ron Hopper, Arron Mosby

Left Cornerback: Jaire Alexander, Keisean Nixon, Corey Ballentine, Kalen King

Strong Safety: Javon Bullard, Evan Williams, Kitan Oladapo, Tyler Coyle

Free Safety: Xavier McKinney, Anthony Johnson Jr., Zayne Anderson

Right Cornerback: Eric Stokes, Carrington Valentine, Robert Rochell, Benny Sapp II

  • This projection is just for their base defense, but don't expect them to spend much time in this formation. New defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley wants to move his guys around, especially in the secondary.
  • Speaking of the secondary, it will be intriguing to see who they put in the slot. Nixon spent most of his time there last year, but with the additions of Bullard and Williams through the draft, the Packers have more quality options than last season.
  • Stokes and Vallentine will also battle it out for the starting outside cornerback job opposite Alexander. That will be one of the more entertaining ones to watch in training camp and the preseason.
  • We have a long way to go to figure out Green Bay's linebacker situation. They have several quality options, but no bonafide stars or starters. Walker might be the closest thing, but he has a lot of room to grow in his understanding of the game.

More Packers news and rumors:

feed

Home/Green Bay Packers