Predicting the Green Bay Packers' 2024 Depth Chart After Minicamp
Predicting the Green Bay Packers' 2024 depth chart following mandatory minicamp. Get insights on key position battles, standout players, and potential starters as the Packers prepare for the upcoming NFL season.
Packers Offensive Depth Chart
Quarterback: Jordan Love, Sean Clifford, Michael Pratt
Running Back: Josh Jacobs, AJ Dillon, MarShawn Lloyd, Emanuel Wilson, Ellis Merriweather, Jarveon Howard
Fullback: Henry Pearson
Wide Receiver: Christian Watson, Malik Heath, Samori Toure, Alex McGough
Wide Receiver: Romeo Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks, Dimitri Stanley
Wide Receiver: Jayden Reed, Bo Melton, Grant DuBose, Julian Hicks
Tight End: Tucker Kraft, Luke Musgrave, Ben Sims, Tyler Davis, Joel Wilson, Messiah Swinson
Left Tackle: Rasheed Walker, Andre Dillard, Kadeem Telfort
Left Guard: Elgton Jenkins, Royce Newman, Donovan Jennings
Center: Josh Myers,
Right Guard: Sean Rhyan, Jacob Monk, Lectius Smith
Right Tackle: Zach Tom, Jordan Morgan, Caleb Jones, Luke Tenuta, Travis Glover
- That battle to be Love's backup will be intense and last throughout training camp and preseason. Pratt has already closed the gap on Clifford, as his natural talent is evident. It's extremely early, but it looks like the Packers got a steal in Pratt.
- Watching Dillon and Lloyd battle for the backup running back role will also be fun. Green Bay loves to use multiple backs throughout games, so that's an important role in their offense.
- Green Bay will rotate plenty of wide receivers and tight ends. Their initial positions in the depth chart are interchangeable, which is part of what makes them so dangerous.
- The offensive line needs some configuration before the season begins. We know Jenkins and Tom will be starting somewhere. Walker and Myers are likely starters as well, while Rhyan still has to prove his worth. Where they will line up is more negotiable.