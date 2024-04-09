Predicting the First-Round Picks for Each of the Packers' NFC North Rivals
Who are the Packers' division rivals taking in the 2024 NFL Draft?
Chicago Bears (1st pick): Caleb Williams, QB, USC
There won't be any theatrics with the 1st overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Chicago Bears are widely expected to take USC star Caleb Williams, and it would be a major shock if anything else happened.
The Bears have a lengthy history of not being able to find the right guy at the quarterback position, but Williams is stepping into a pretty great situation that will only be made better by the team holding the 9th overall pick and being able to add another top-tier prospect alongside him.
Chicago Bears (9th pick): Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama
The Chicago Bears made a blockbuster deal last year to acquire Montez Sweat from the Commanders to upgrade their EDGE position. The work is not done on that side of the ball, however, and Chicago would be wise to add a cost-effective player with elite traits who could benefit from all the attention Sweat receives on the other side of the formation.
Dallas Turner has elite get-off and he could be exactly what Chicago needs to get the defense off the field quickly and get Caleb Williams and that offense as many possessions as possible. As much as Chicago has invested in the secondary in recent years, having a great pass rush is the next step toward making those guys effective as well.
