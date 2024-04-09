Predicting the First-Round Picks for Each of the Packers' NFC North Rivals
Who are the Packers' division rivals taking in the 2024 NFL Draft?
Minnesota Vikings (11th pick): Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama; Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo
There have been a variety of reports that the Minnesota Vikings really want to move up in the 2024 NFL Draft for North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye, but until that trade happens, you've got to look at what this team is actually working with. The Vikings currently hold the 11th and 23rd overall picks in the 1st round thanks to a pre-draft trade with the Houston Texans, and they've been doing a lot of work on the cornerback position.
It's possible that with the 11th overall pick the Vikings will have their choice of the top cornerback prospect on the board. There will more than likely be a run on quarterbacks, receivers, and tackles prior to the 11th overall pick, which could leave the Vikings with whoever is their top corner between Terrion Arnold of Alabama or Quinyon Mitchell of Toledo.
Minnesota Vikings (23rd pick): Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington
There has been some serious growing hype over the last handful of weeks for Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. Penix passed his medical exams at the NFL Scouting Combine with flying colors and went out and dominated his Pro Day.
The pro day performance was huge for Penix because it showed there are no ill effects of his major knee injuries at the collegiate level.
With Sam Darnold entrenched as the QB1 at this point, Penix could come into a relatively risk-free situation and be surrounded by top-tier talent at the receiver position, just like he was at Washington. This could be a great environment for him to land in.