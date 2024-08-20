Packers Veteran Suddenly on the Roster Bubble After Horrible Preseason Performance

My highest and lowest graded offensive players for the #Packers against the Broncos:



Highest:

Caleb Jones +0.20

Luke Tenuta +0.20

Ellis Merriweather +0.20

Emanuel Wilson +0.15

Malik Heath +0.15

Kadeem Telfort +0.15



Lowest:

Tyler Davis -0.80

Sean Clifford -0.70

Royce Newman… https://t.co/kcwQjgPBlq