Packers Star Receives Incredible Honor From His Hometown
As the NFL offseason continues, it's always fun to look around to see what the Green Bay Packers are up to this summer. After all, the start of this year's training camp is rapidly approaching on July 22, meaning Packers players don't have much time to enjoy the lack of responsibilities before the grind resumes in less than a month.
When it comes to what Green Bay's roster is up to, one of the team's best offensive linemen was recently fortunate to be the recipient of an incredible honor in his hometown. Let's just say that it was something a lot bigger than your typical jersey retirement.
Packers News: Football Stadium Named After Elgton Jenkins
NFL agent Carmen Jude revealed on Saturday that Packers offensive guard Elgton Jenkins will have his former high school stadium named after him. The two-time Pro Bowl blocker returned to his hometown of Clarksdale, MS for his annual football camp youth football camp when he learned that he was receiving this honor.
The Clarksdale High School facility will be known as "Elgton Jenkins Football Stadium" going forward. Interestingly enough, Jenkins' former high school and Mississippi State teammate J.T. Gray was also in attendance and learned that the school's fieldhouse would be named after him.
It takes a lot for a player to be deserving of a whole stadium being named after him, but it's clear that Jenkin is more than deserving of the feat. He was an All-State prospect throughout his time at Clarksdale High School and everything he learned there paved the way for the success he'd later find at Mississippi State and Green Bay.
Since being drafted 44th overall by the Packers in 2019, Jenkins has done an amazing job at making Clarksdale proud. The former Bulldog is an important part of Green Bay's offensive line, having started in 68 of his 70 appearances over the last five seasons while making two Pro Bowls during that stretch.
Even though Jenkins didn't earn any individual accolades in 2023, he was still among one of the NFL's best guards. Pro Football Focus gave him a career-high 81.3 pass block grade after surrendering just 23 pressures (17 hurries and 6 hits) on 544 passing downs.
Hopefully, Jenkins' latest honor encourages him to take his game to an even higher level come September. Maintaining his reliable protection is crucial if the Packers want to cash in on their +1900 odds to win Super Bowl LIX (10th) on FanDuel Sportsbook.
