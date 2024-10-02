Packers Star Facing Possible Suspension After Repeated Safety Violations
By Jovan Alford
The Green Bay Packers can ill-afford to lose star running back Josh Jacobs for any time given the current state of the running back room. However, Jacobs’ latest safety violations could open the door for a potential suspension.
According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Packers star is appealing his $45,020 fine issued by the league. Pelissero adds that this is Jacobs’ first fine since the NFL warned him and other players before the regular season that future safety violations could net a suspension.
Last season, Jacobs was fined twice for the use of helmet. The league rescinded one of those fines, while the other was reduced.
The veteran running back received his current fine for unnecessary roughness/use of helmet in Week 3 against the Tennessee Titans. The referees did not penalize Jacobs, who lowered his shoulder against a Titans defender on a running play in the fourth quarter.
Since this is Jacobs’ third fine over a short period, it would be shocking to see the NFL reduce or rescind it. However, if you are Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and the rest of Green Bay’s coaching staff, you must remind Jacobs to play safer.
Nonetheless, Jacobs is a physical, run-in-between-the-tackles type of running back. He doesn’t run away from contact, instead he embraces it. The Packers signed Jacobs to a massive deal in free agency this offseason to replace Aaron Jones, who joined the Minnesota Vikings.
This season, the former Las Vegas Raiders running back has recorded 329 rushing yards on 71 carries in four games.
More Packers news and analysis: