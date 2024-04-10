Packers Sign Unexpected Cornerback Ahead of Draft
The Packers added to their cornerback depth on Wednesday, signing New York Giants DB Gemon Green.
By Jovan Alford
The Green Bay Packers will likely be in the market for cornerback help when the 2024 NFL Draft kicks off in two weeks. However, the Packers were able to add to their secondary on Wednesday, grabbing a player from last year’s draft class.
Green Bay announced that they signed former New York Giants cornerback Gemon Green. Bill Huber of Packer Central reported that the former University of Michigan Wolverines defensive back was recently cleared following shoulder surgery.
Green went undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft but was picked up by the Giants. Green spent training camp with New York last summer but didn’t make the 53-man roster.
The 6-foot-1 cornerback had a solid collegiate career at the University of Michigan, where he had 71 total tackles, 15 pass deflections, and an interception in 42 games (24 starts). Green’s best season with the Wolverines happened in 2022 when he was named All-Big Ten honorable mention. He had 20 total tackles and four pass deflections.
With Eric Stokes battling through injuries over the last two seasons and Jaire Alexander having an up-and-down 2023 season, the Packers need all the depth they can handle. Green won't be competing for a starting job this summer.
However, we saw last season how the Packers had to call Carrington Valentine and Corey Ballentine into duty when they were banged up in the secondary. Heading into the NFL draft, Green Bay’s projected starting cornerbacks are Alexander, Stokes, and Keisean Nixon.
