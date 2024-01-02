Packers Shake Up Receiver Corp Before Key Week 18 Tilt
The Packers' offensive unit has a raw collection of players with an average age of 25.13, the youngest in the league. This could be a recipe for disaster for teams but the Packers have been able to move the ball despite that.
Packers News: Bo Melton Officially Signed
Receiver Bo Melton was on Green Bay's practice squad throughout the majority of the regular season but he got his chance to shine in the Week 17 battle against the Minnesota Vikings. Both Christian Watson (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (chest) were sidelined and Melton made his presence felt.
Melton is a smooth route runner with a strong pair of hands at the catch point. The Rutgers product owns the speed to push the field vertically and provides some juice. That was on display during the primetime bout at U.S. Bank Stadium. Despite suiting up in only two games prior to the contest against the Vikings, Melton seemed to have a rapport with quarterback Jordan Love.
In the win, the 24-year-old snagged six receptions on nine targets for a team-high 105 yards and one score. Over the past two weeks, he's piled up 10 catches for 149 yards, making a serious impression on the coaching staff. Additionally, Melton was the first Green Bay receiver to log at least 100 receiving yards in a game this season.
Due to his solid performance, Melton was signed from the practice squad to the active roster. This move gives Green Bay another capable playmaker.
An opportunity to clinch a playoff berth is on the horizon and this move helps get there.
Oddsmakers have the Packers favored to make the playoffs, but it's far from a sure thing. With -188 odds to make the playoffs and +152 odds to miss, the betting markets are saying Green Bay is about 62% to make the postseason.
In other Green Bay Packers news: