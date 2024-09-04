Packers Schedule: Predicting the Packers' First Four Games in September
By Randy Gurzi
Week 3: Green Bay Packers at Tennessee Titans
Now at 1-1, the Packers hit the road once more. This time, they get to stay within the U.S. as they head to Nashville to take on the Tennessee Titans.
Tennessee struggled throughout the 2023 campaign, finishing with a record of 6-11. This led to some major changes as they said goodbye to Mike Vrabel and hired Brian Callahan as their newest head coach. The 40-year-old spent the past five seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals under Zac Taylor but his coaching career in the NFL dates back to 2010 with the Denver Broncos.
A former quarterback coach who rose to prominence as an offensive coordinator, Callahan will work closely with Will Levis, the team's second-round pick from last season. Levis had some solid moments during his nine starts but still completed just 58.4 percent of his attempts while leading Tennessee to a record of 3-6. He did, however, score a huge win in the offseason with his Hellman's commercial that captures his love for mayo.
He also scored some victories thanks to the front office bringing in Calvin Ridley and the criminally underrated Tyler Boyd. Throw in new left tackle JC Latham who will work with Brian Callahan's father, legendary O-line coach Bill Callahan, and this offense could be vastly improved.
Defensively, they made some moves as well with the addition of L'Jarius Snead, Quandre Diggs, and T'Vondre Sweat. They'll be better than expected but it will still take time for it to all come together. Especially when it comes to Levis' development.
Green Bay gets the win in a close one but they can't overlook this team. Especially in Nashville.
Prediction: Packers 23, Titans 17
Packers Record: 2-1