Packers Schedule: Predicting the Packers' First Four Games in September
By Randy Gurzi
Week 2: Green Bay Packers vs. Indianapolis Colts
The second outing of the 2024 NFL Season for the Packers will be back at home in Lambeau Field as they welcome second-year Anthony Richardson and the Indianapolis Colts.
Richardson was the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Florida and played well during the first four games of the season. While his completion percentage left a lot to be desired (Richardson completed just 59.5 percent of his attempts), the rookie was good at avoiding interceptions as he had a 3-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio. He also had 136 yards rushing with four touchdowns, proving his 6-foot-4, 244-pound frame will cause issues for defenders.
The problem was that he was lost for the season when he suffered a shoulder injury in Week 5 and had to watch as Gardner Minshew took over. Now back and fully healthy, he's going to look to get his team back on track this year.
There will be a lot of hype around Richardson due to his highlight-reel plays but he's still far from a refined product. Look for the Green Bay defense to give him issues with the pass while Jordan Love reminds us what an accurate quarterback looks like.
The Colts keep it close thanks to Richardson and running back Jonathan Taylor, who can each move the chains, but when it gets down to the wire, the team with the better signal-caller pulls it out. Right now, Love falls in that category and should make the throws that count.
Prediction: Packers 31, Colts 24
Packers Record: 1-1