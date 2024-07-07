Packers Rookie Making Strong Impression on Quay Walker
By Jovan Alford
After spending a ton of draft capital on the offensive side of the ball over the last two years, the Green Bay Packers used most of their picks on defense in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Among the defensive players they took in this year’s draft, Packers fans are most excited to see linebacker Edgerrin Cooper and safety Javon Bullard. Cooper was one of the best LBs in this year’s class and will be playing alongside Quay Walker this season, who has made a name for himself in Green Bay.
Walker has been impressed by Cooper’s speed throughout the offseason workouts and has told the rookie linebacker to play his style of football.
"He's showing flashes, getting downhill, playing, flying around," Walker said via the Packers team website. "I just tell him, 'Don't do no thinking, bro. Just fly around. If you mess up, it is what it is. You a rookie. Just take what you can learn … and go from there."
Walker is speaking from experience as he was a rookie in 2022, which had its ups and downs at various points of the season. However, Walker turned in an outstanding first season, recording 121 combined tackles, seven pass deflections, five tackles for loss, four quarterback hits, three forced fumbles, and 1.5 sacks.
The Packers would love to see Cooper have similar numbers as a rookie this season, especially with his speed, which was one of the big talking points during the NFL scouting combine. The former Texas A&M star recorded a 4.51 40-yard dash and 1.54 10-yard split, which is impressive.
In his last season at Texas A&M, Cooper was a one-man wrecking crew on the Aggies’ defense, posting 84 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss, eight sacks, two pass deflections, and two forced fumbles.
If Cooper can carry over his momentum from rookie minicamp and OTAs into training camp, he and Walker will create one of the best linebacker duos in the NFL this season.
More Packers news and analysis: