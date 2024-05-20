Packers Rookie's Former Coach Thinks Draft Slide Was a Blessing in Disguise
The Green Bay Packers completely overhauled their safety rotation this offseason. They moved on from Darnell Savage, Jonathan Owens, and Rudy Ford and broke the bank for Xavier McKinney. Then, they went on to select three safeties in the first five rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft. Javon Bullard, Evan Williams, and Kitan Oladapo will all have a chance to crack the rotation next year, with Bullard likely starting immediately.
One name among those who has gone under the radar is Oladapo. The 23-year-old Oregon State product didn't hear his name called until later than expected. Generally considered to be a fourth-round pick, Oladapo had to wait until 169th-overall pick in the fifth round to be selected by the Green Bay Packers.
His former coach believes that this is a good thing for the young defender. Former Oregon State defensive backs coach who is now with Michigan State, Blue Adams spoke to Packer Central and highlighted his belief that sliding in the draft will be a blessing in disguise for Oladapo.
"Fifth round, that will continue to give him that motivation, that grind, give him that edge. From that standpoint, you never want a guy to lose his edge, especially a guy that has so much potential. So, I think that’s going to help. I just know he’s going to come in with his hair on fire and play with that chip because he was taken fifth, if that makes sense"- Former Oregon St. Coach Blue Adams
Oladapo has had an inspirational path to the NFL. He was overlooked by college scouts and decided to walk on to play at Oregon State. He didn't play at all in his first season and only played in one game in his second year. He eventually became a full-time starter, made First Team All-Pac 12, and finished his senior year without allowing a single touchdown in coverage.
He will likely start the season behind Bullard and Williams in the depth chart but Oladapo has defied odds his entire career. He can use the chip on his shoulder to his advantage and become an important piece for this Packers team trying to make a back-to-back postseason appearance.