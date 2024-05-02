Packers Reportedly Discussed Draft Day Trade With Seahawks
The Green Bay Packers were interested in moving up for the No. 16 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, which was held by the Seattle Seahawks.
By Jovan Alford
The Green Bay Packers entered the 2024 NFL Draft last week with a treasure trove of draft picks (11), including five within the top 100. The Packers had the No. 25 overall pick in the draft, which is usually a prime spot for teams to move or trade down.
The Packers didn’t make any moves with the 25th pick last Thursday and took offensive lineman Jordan Morgan from the University of Arizona. However, one team inquired about the Packers’ first-round pick and other teams within that range.
On Thursday, ESPN’s Brady Henderson wrote that the Seattle Seahawks, who had the No. 16 pick, were discussing various trade-back scenarios with the Packers, the Pittsburgh Steelers (20th), Philadelphia Eagles (22nd), Minnesota Vikings (23rd), and Atlanta Falcons (43rd).
In the days leading up to the draft, the Seahawks were viewed as a potential trade partner for teams looking to trade up for the No. 16 overall pick. Seattle ultimately kept the pick and took defensive lineman Byron Murphy from the University of Texas.
Murphy saw his draft stock rise over the last few weeks. But he fell to the Seahawks, thanks to the slew of offensive players taken to start the draft.
If the Packers did move up to the No. 16 overall pick in the draft, one does wonder who they might’ve taken at that spot.
With the first defensive player coming off the board at No. 15 in Laiatu Latu (Indianapolis Colts), the Packers could’ve chosen Dallas Turner, Jared Verse, or any of the top cornerbacks in this year’s class (Terrion Arnold and Quinyon Mitchell).
The Packers ultimately addressed the defense in the second round with Edgerrin Cooper (No. 45 overall pick) and Javon Bullard (No. 58 overall pick). They also took two safeties and a cornerback on Day 3 of the draft.
Green Bay hopes this year’s draft class can come in and be instant contributors like the last few classes.
