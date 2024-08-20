Packers Receive Great Update on Injured Rookie
By Jovan Alford
The Green Bay Packers are coming off a disappointing performance over the weekend as they lost 27-2 to the Denver Broncos to wrap up Week 2 of the preseason.
It wasn’t the result that head coach Matt LaFleur was looking for, but the team escaped with no major injuries to report, which is good. The Packers returned to the practice field this week as they will prepare to face the Baltimore Ravens in the preseason finale.
We don’t know who will or won’t play in the last preseason game, but LaFleur provided a fantastic update on the injury front about one of Green Bay's top rookies from this year’s draft.
Packers News: Rookie Edgerrin Cooper Returns to Practice
According to The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman, rookie linebacker Edgerrin Cooper will return to practice Tuesday after being out for three weeks. However, Schneidman added that Cooper will be limited.
As for Green Bay’s other rookies, MarShawn Lloyd is still out, while Jordan Morgan is doing individual work on Tuesday.
While the Packers would’ve loved to see Lloyd back on the field, it’s good to see Cooper and Morgan at practice. The former Texas A&M linebacker hasn’t played in a preseason game this summer because of a hip injury.
The Packers have high expectations for Cooper this season, who is expected to start alongside Quay Walker in Jeff Hafley’s defense. Cooper was one of the standout players at rookie camp and mandatory minicamp this offseason and has the skills to be an impact defender in Green Bay’s defense.
