Packers Have Perfect Trade Partner For Underperforming Wide Receiver
By Jovan Alford
Heading into the 2024 season, Green Bay Packers fans were excited about the offense and if they could build off last year’s success.
However, within the first two weeks, Packers wide receiver Christian Watson hasn’t gotten off to a great start, and it's troubling. The former second-round pick has only posted three receptions (five targets) for 13 yards and a touchdown.
Watson was a non-factor in the Packers’ Week 2 win over the Colts as he didn’t have a single target or catch despite playing 41 offensive snaps (59%). Now granted, Green Bay didn’t have Jordan Love under center, who is dealing with an MCL sprain.
However, that didn’t stop Romeo Doubs (three receptions for 62 yards) and Dontayvious Wicks (three receptions for 26 yards and a touchdown) from making plays for Malik Willis, who started for Green Bay in Week 2.
That said, if Watson continues to struggle and is not that down-the-field threat that the Packers need, Green Bay might be better off trading him. And if the Packers decide to go that route the Pittsburgh Steelers could be the perfect destination for Watson.
The Steelers desperately need a quality WR2 to play alongside George Pickens as they don’t have another viable option at receiver, who has stepped up to start the season. It was widely known that Pittsburgh’s receiver core outside Pickens wouldn’t be great.
Meanwhile, the Packers have a loaded receiver unit that features Watson, Jayden Reed, Doubs, Wicks, Bo Melton, and Malik Heat.
Reed was outstanding in Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles and showed at times last year as a rookie that he could be the team’s No. 1 receiver. Watson was banged up last season (nine games played), which opened the door for Reed to assume the WR1 role.
Thus far, the injury bug hasn’t hit Watson, but it's always in the back of Green Bay fans’ minds. That said, the Packers won’t be in a rush to move Watson as they enjoy having a ton of riches at WR to grow with Jordan Love.
However, if Watson doesn’t start producing and the Steelers were to offer Green Bay a Day 2 pick and another pick, Green Bay might have to consider the possibility.
