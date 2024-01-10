3 Packers Who Need to Be Benched in the Playoffs
Which players should be benched -- or lose snaps -- for the Green Bay Packers in the 2024 postseason?
3. Offensive weapon rotation should be liberal
Nobody on the Packers' wide receiver, tight end, or running back depth charts should be claiming a lion's share of the snaps this week against the Cowboys. Dallas has a battered secondary this season, and the Packers have a plethora of playmakers that could make life miserable for them.
We've seen a number of playmakers come through and look like they could take over a game at any moment. Even Bo Melton has been coming through for the Packers' offense lately, and nobody should be immune from giving up snaps.
Well, I say that, but two players should still get theirs: Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks.
Aside from those two guys, it's open season for Matt LaFleur to put creative personnel groupings on the field. Luke Musgrave is back from injured reserve. Christian Watson has been ramping up and getting ready for his return to the field (and Cowboys fans won't be excited for that).
The Packers should feel the freedom to pull guys like Romeo Doubs and Tucker Kraft to get these other playmakers snaps. They will undoubtedly have the chance to ride the hot hand, and nobody needs to be dominating time on the field just because they've been available for more of the season. Exploit the Cowboys' defense by attacking them with your full arsenal of playmakers.