Packers Minicamp Invite Wins Olympic Gold Medal Shortly After Tryout
By Cem Yolbulan
As the Green Bay Packers prepare for their first preseason game against the Browns on Saturday, fans who have been following the 2024 Paris Olympics witnessed a fascinating event on Wednesday night. Packers fans who tuned in to the discus throwing final saw the name Roje Stona winning the gold medal. If that name sounds familiar, it's because he just worked out for Green Bay earlier in the offseason.
Stona made history by breaking his personal best and the Olympic record with 70 meters. Only three months before, however, he was trying to make an NFL roster as he attended the Packers rookie minicamp. His stints at minicamp for the Saints and the Packers didn't go anywhere but he became the first Jamaican to win a gold medal in the 2024 Olympics.
Former Packers Tryout Player Wins Historic Gold Medal for Jamaica
When he worked out for the Packers, Stona had said that he was hoping to play defensive end. However, he had no competitive football background. At 6'6" and 270 pounds with obvious NFL strength and athleticism, Stona could have been an intriguing pickup for any team in the league.
Whether the 25-year-old will attempt to make it to the NFL again remains to be seen. If he were to make the jump to the NFL, he would make it into the history books once again, as there hasn't been an Olympic gold medalist play in the league since sprinter James Jett did it after winning gold in the 4x100m relay in 1992.