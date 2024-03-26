Packers Make Shocking Signing of Former Rival
The Packers bolstered their special teams unit, signing former Minnesota Vikings kicker Greg Joseph.
By Jovan Alford
The Green Bay Packers weren’t happy with their special teams unit this past season as rookie kicker Anders Carlson became a liability towards the end of the 2023 campaign.
Carlson converted 81.8 percent of his field goals (27-of-33) last season but struggled with kicks between 40-49 yards (4-of-8). With that in mind, the Packers hinted this offseason that a potential move was coming, and they didn’t go back on their word.
Packers Rumors: Green Bay Brings in Greg Joseph to Compete With Anders Carlson
NFL agent Brett Tessler tweeted on Tuesday that the Packers are signing former Minnesota Vikings kicker Greg Joseph. Joseph spent the last three seasons with the Vikings, where he converted 82.2 percent of his field goals and 90.3 percent of his extra points.
Last season, the 29-year-old Joseph made only 80 percent of his field goals (24-of-30) but 94.7 percent of his extra points (36-of-38). The veteran kicker was outstanding between 20-39 yards in 2023 but struggled between 40-49 yards (3-of-6) and 50+ (4-of-7).
The Packers will hope that Carlson can bounce back from an inconsistent rookie season and keep the starting kicker job for this coming season.
Nonetheless, it won’t be an easy competition for the 25-year-old Carlson, as Joseph has a few years of NFL experience under his belt and has shown in his first two years with the Vikings that he can be a weapon in critical moments and from 40-plus yards out.
More Packers news and analysis: