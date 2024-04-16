Packers, Lions Among Final Pre-Draft Visits for Buzzy Prospect
The two NFC North foes want to get a look at Western Michigan EDGE Marshawn Kneeland, whose draft stock is rapidly improving.
By Jovan Alford
The Green Bay Packers and the rest of the other 31 teams in the NFL are doing their due diligence in working out and hosting multiple draft prospects ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.
The Packers are looking to find a few more impact players this year as the last two draft classes helped them win nine games and capture a playoff win over the Dallas Cowboys. Green Bay will likely use a few of their picks on the defense after seven of their selections were on offense last year.
The Packers could use some more help in the secondary, along with another linebacker, and depth on the defensive line. One defensive prospect, who has caught their attention is Western Michigan standout Marshawn Kneeland.
Kneeland has received a ton of interest from multiple teams around the league and could be drafted either in the late first or early second round. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday that Kneeland’s final three visits are with the Detroit Lions, Buffalo Bills, and Packers.
It doesn’t come as a surprise to see the Lions interested in an EDGE rusher, as some of the latest mock drafts have Detroit targeting a defensive end within the first two rounds. However, Green Bay could use Kneeland as Preston Smith is 31 years old but coming off a good 2023 season.
The former Western Michigan star EDGE rusher is a high-energy and effort player, who plays well at the point of attack. Kneeland is solid in run support and has exceptional read and react skills.
The 6-foot-3 defensive end had a solid 2023 campaign at Western Michigan, producing 57 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks. Over his four-year career with the Broncos, he had 28 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks.
The Packers could use a game-wrecker like Kneeland, who could be a solid rotational defensive lineman, playing alongside Kenny Clark, Rashan Gary, and Smith. With the NFL draft almost a week away, it will be interesting to see what direction Green Bay goes as they have a good shot to create something special.
More Packers news and analysis: