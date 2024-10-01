Packers Kicker's Job Appears Safe After Latest News to Begin Week 5
By Jovan Alford
The Green Bay Packers and their kicking issues have dragged into this season despite not having Anders Carlson on the roster anymore.
Green Bay thought they fixed their woes with Brayden Narveson, who they picked up off waivers from the Tennessee Titans after the preseason. However, Narveson has struggled noticeably to start the season (9-of-13), including missing two field goals in Green Bay’s Week 4 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
Narveson's struggles eerily resemble Carlson's as he's a disappointing 3-of-6 on field goals between 40-49 yards.
With Narveson struggling to start the regular season, there’s a belief Green Bay should bring in another kicker to work out. But the Packers have decided against doing that based on the latest player workouts to kick off Week 5.
Packers News: Green Bay Workout Two RBs After Kicking Woes in Week 4.
Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 reported Monday that the Packers worked out veteran running backs Deon Jackson and Zonovan Knight.
Neither of those running backs wasn’t signed after the workout, but the Packers not bringing in a kicker makes it clear that head coach Matt LaFleur still believes in Narveson.
However, one thing to remember is that Green Bay still has Alex Hale on the practice squad as their designated NFL International Player Pathway program player.
Therefore, if Narveson falters again, they could turn to Hale as the worst-case scenario. Green Bay hopes the rookie kicker will bounce back in Week 5 against the Los Angeles Rams.
