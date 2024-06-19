Packers’ Kicker Competition Down to 2 After Latest Cut
By Cem Yolbulan
The Green Bay Packers are deep and talented across all positions as they have one of the best young rosters in the NFL. Interestingly enough, one position that is a big question mark heading into the new season is their kicker rotation. After Anders Carlson struggled mightily in his rookie season, whether the Packers were going to start 2024 with him as their kicker was a constant point of discussion.
The Packers brought in different options throughout the offseason to create a kicker competition. Jack Podlesny and Greg Joseph were with the Packers during the organized team activities and mandatory minicamp to potentially take Carlson's job. It turns out Carlson was able to beat at least one of them for the job as Green Bay released Podlesny on Wednesday, according to Lily Zhao of Fox6 News.
Packers News: Green Bay Releases K Jack Podlesny
Nicknamed Hot Pod, Podlesny was signed immediately after Green Bay's elimination in the playoffs. Carlson's costly miss against the 49ers was presumably going to cost him his job and Podlesny was seen as the potential successor. It turns out the Georgia product is not the man for the job, either.
Now, the competition is down to two. Greg Joseph, who spent the last three seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, has a great chance to get the starting role. The 29-year-old made 82.2% of his field goal attempts during his Minnesota tenure and was 112/124 in his extra point attempts.
Carlson went 27/33 in field goals last season and missed five of his 39 extra-point attempts. Joseph's numbers have been better and he has more experience. Whether that will be enough to win him the job over Carlson, who has had a rough start to his NFL career, remains to be seen.