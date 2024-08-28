Packers Kick Former Starter to Curb on Cutdown Day
By Joe Summers
The Packers capped off an eventful roster cutdown day by releasing veteran OL Royce Newman despite his experience in the offense.
Newman suited up for 51 games with 24 starts during his three-year career in Green Bay. Originally a fourth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Newman saw his playing time decrease and failed to earn a spot as head coach Matt LaFleur continues to put his stamp on the organization.
Newman's struggles against the run and sloppy technique were frequent complaints among fans. He earned low Pro Football Focus grades in 2023 and the coaching staff decided to move on.
He went from playing in 97% of the offensive snaps in his rookie season to just 17% in 2023. With no path to significant playing time in sight, especially following Green Bay's selection of three offensive linemen in the 2024 NFL Draft, Newman's release seems inevitable in retrospect.
Rookie fifth-round pick Jacob Monk could slide into the top backup role at both guard positions as well as center, a unique versatility Newman didn't provide.
It's likely Newman will quickly draw interest from teams with needs on the offensive line. His experience alone makes him a valuable addition. Newman shined as rookie and looked line a future stalwart. At least one team will take another chance on him.
In the meantime, the Packers move forward with a revamped line and promising offensive playmakers. This could be a special year. At the least, the organization's moves indicate as much.
