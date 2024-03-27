Packers Invite Badgers Standout to Local Prospect Day
Wisconsin Badgers linebacker C.J. Goetz will have a chance to work out in front of Packers' personnel at their local prospect day.
By Jovan Alford
NFL Draft season is in full swing as hundreds of thousands of draft prospects are participating in their college pro days and visiting with prospective NFL teams around the country as they try to make their professional dreams come true.
The Green Bay Packers are one of the many teams looking to capitalize off a good 2023 season by adding more premier talent in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Packers have spent a good amount of draft capital on offense, which has paid huge dividends. However, it might be time for them to do the same on defense.
Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 reported on Wednesday that Green Bay is inviting Wisconsin Badgers outside linebacker C.J. Goetz to their local prospect day. This is a great opportunity for Green Bay to get a closer look at different players in their backyard and for prospects such as Goetz to get on the Packers’ radar.
The 6-foot-3 linebacker wrapped up his six-year career at Wisconsin, recording 60 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss (career-high), and four sacks (career-high) in 2023. Goetz was not invited to the NFL scouting combine last month, but participated in the Badgers’ pro day earlier this month.
The former Wisconsin Badger linebacker is projected as a seventh-round pick/high-priority free agent in next month’s draft. If Goetz wows the Packers’ personnel at the local pro day, it would not be surprising to see him get the call from head coach Matt LaFleur.
More Packers news and analysis: