Packers GM Sends Message to Aaron Jones After Messy Split
Packers GM Brian Gutekunst spoke about his decision to move on from Aaron Jones at the owners' meetings on Monday.
By Jovan Alford
Aaron Jones’ tenure with the Green Bay Packers came to an unexpected end earlier this month as the team released him after he respectfully declined to take a pay cut.
It was shocking to see the veteran running back leave Green Bay after ending the 2023 season, recording 100-plus rushing yards in five straight games (including the postseason). The Packers ultimately signed former Las Vegas running back Josh Jacobs to a four-year deal to take Jones’ spot on the roster.
Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst met with the media Monday at the league’s owners' meeting and was asked about his decision to let go of Jones.
“We wish him well,” Gutekunst said (h/t Ryan Wood). “He couldn't have represented us any better in his time with us."
Gutenkunst also mentioned in the same breath that the decision was tough, and Jones was a very productive player. The Packers hope Jacobs can equal or surpass what Jones did in his several years with the organization.
Jones ended his Packers' career with 5,940 rushing yards and 45 touchdowns on the ground. He also played a factor in Green Bay's passing game, with 272 receptions (364 targets) for 2,076 yards and 18 touchdowns.
Last season, the 26-year-old Jacobs had 805 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 233 carries across 13 games after a record-setting 2022 season. Meanwhile, Jones will not be going too far as he signed a one-year deal with the Minnesota Vikings after being released by the Packers.
