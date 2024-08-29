Packers Gifted Perfect Backup Quarterback Signing After Surprising Cut
By Cem Yolbulan
The Green Bay Packers addressed their QB2 problem earlier this week when they traded for Malik Willis from the Tennessee Titans and waived Michael Pratt and Sean Clifford. They later added Clifford back to their practice squad and are entering the season with Jordan Love, Willis, and Clifford as their quarterback options.
On paper, Willis is an upgrade over Pratt and Clifford, who struggled immensely in the preseason. Willis looked much improved in his preseason appearances for the Titans but he has yet to show that he is an NFL-caliber quarterback in games that matter. He has the talent and the upside but he is still a risky proposition as the QB2 on a team trying to make a deep postseason run.
That is why some Packers fans haven't closed the door on another QB addition. The surprise release of Tyler Huntley from the Cleveland Browns further complicated the matter. A more experienced and established signal-caller, Huntley can be seen as a safer pick over Willis.
Packers Fans Clamoring For Tyler Huntley Addition
Huntley has long been a competent backup behind Lamar Jackson in Baltimore. In fact, the Packers are very familiar with his game as he arguably played the best game of his career against Green Bay back in December 2021. In the Week 15 matchup in Baltimore, Huntley went off for 28/40 for 215 yards, and two passing touchdowns while adding 73 yards on the ground and two rushing touchdowns. That wasn't enough to get the Ravens the win but it established Huntley as a dangerous quarterback.
Whether GM Brian Gutekunst would want to add another QB into the mix remains to be seen. Cutting someone to add a third quarterback to the 53-man roster may not be the smartest idea. Would Huntley sign a practice squad deal? If the market is surprisingly tepid for him out there, it could be a possibility and the Packers should seriously consider it.