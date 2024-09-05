Packers Get Concerning RB Injury News Before Week 1 Kickoff
By Jovan Alford
The Green Bay Packers could be in serious trouble in the backfield heading into Friday night’s season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Packers have listed running backs MarShawn Lloyd and Emanuel Wilson as questionable with hamstring and hip injuries, respectively. In addition to Lloyd and Wilson, second-year tight end Tucker Kraft is listed as questionable with a back injury.
It doesn’t come as a surprise to see Lloyd and Wilson given the questionable tag as both running backs were listed as limited participants at practice this week. Lloyd started the week as a DNP on Tuesday, so seeing him getting upgraded to limited on Wednesday and Thursday is progress.
The rookie running back is working his way back from a hamstring injury he suffered in Green Bay’s preseason opener against the Cleveland Browns. The third-round pick didn’t play in the final two preseason games, but seeing him at practice was a good sign.
Nonetheless, the Packers hope Lloyd or Wilson will be able to suit up on Friday night as the only other healthy running back on the roster is Josh Jacobs. Jacobs was one of the Packers’ prized free agent signings this season, inking the star running back to a massive four-year, $48 million deal.
Green Bay will likely lean on Jacobs to shoulder most of the work out of the backfield against the Eagles but would like to have another running back available to spell him. That said, we likely won’t find out if these two running backs play until a couple of hours before kickoff on Friday night.
More Packers news and analysis: