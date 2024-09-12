Packers Dodge Matchup With Star WR After Serious Injury
By Cem Yolbulan
The Green Bay Packers are preparing for a big matchup against the Colts in Week 2. After dropping a highly winnable game in Week 1 and losing Jordan Love to injury, the Packers desperately don't want to fall to 0-2 to start the season.
One thing that should give the Packers a ton of optimism, however, is the fact that their schedule is rather easy for the next couple of weeks. After the Colts, they take on the Titans, Vikings, Rams, and the Cardinals. Even if they fall to 0-2 without Jordan Love, they will have an excellent opportunity to bounce back.
Now the latest injury to one of their opponents will make things even easier for Green Bay. Their Week 5 opponents, the Rams, will be missing their best offensive weapon for the Packers game. Star wide receiver Puka Nacua was placed on the Injured Reserve List and will miss the next four weeks, possibly more.
NFL News: Puka Nacua to Miss At Least the Next 4 Weeks
Nacua was perhaps the biggest surprise performer of the 2023 season. The fifth-round draft pick put up 160 catches, 1,486 yards, and six touchdowns as a rookie, helping carry the Rams to a surprise postseason berth. He began the season as the top target for Matthew Stafford but suffered a knee injury in Week 1 against the Lions and had to leave the game. He was later diagnosed with a PCL sprain.
The Rams will have Cooper Kupp and Demarcus Robinson play a larger role but they don't have Nacua's playmaking ability.
Not only will this be a big advantage for the Packers in the Week 5 matchup, but it also weakens a playoff hopeful in the NFC. The Packers and the Rams were two of the three wild-card teams last year and were among the favorites to get a wild-card spot once again this season.