Packers Among Biggest Longshots in 2024 Super Bowl Odds
The Green Bay Packers are one of the biggest longshots to win the Super Bowl, according to the odds entering the playoffs.
Despite getting no help from the early slate of Week 18 games, the Green Bay Packers took care of business against the Chicago Bears to officially clinch a playoff spot. Now Green Bay will enter the postseason as the NFC's No. 7 seed and look to pull off a string of upsets.
While cheeseheads would love nothing more than a run to the Super Bowl, oddsmakers don't think that's likely to happen.
FanDuel Sportsbook lists the Packers at +7500 odds win SB LVII. That puts them in a tie with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the worst odds among NFC hopefuls to take home the Lombardi trophy.
Realistically speaking, it's not a major surprise to see Green Bay ranked so poorly. Though Jordan Love has been a revelation at quarterback and appears primed to lead this franchise for years to come, other areas of the roster are a clear work in progress.
That includes an underwhelming offensive line and a defense led by uninspiring coordinator Joe Barry, the latter of which has been an actual liability during the 2023 campaign.
Just look at how Barry's unit performed down the stretch. They gave up 24 points to the lowly New York Giants in a loss, and then coughed up 34 points to the Bucs with seemingly no answer for Baker Mayfield. The very next week, the struggling Carolina Panthers hung 30 on Barry's group in a near-catastrophic upset.
Defensive weaknesses are what other playoff teams will look to feast on in the most important time of the season. Considering the tape Barry's group has given opponents throughout 2023, scouts won't let the Packers get off easy.
That presents an uphill battle for Matt LaFleur in another postseason. The one major hope is this Love-led offense, which features an exciting wide receiver corps and star running back Aaron Jones, can keep the team in games during the playoffs.
At the very least, this will be an incredibly valuable experience for Love and his young wideouts as this core continues to develop alongside each other.