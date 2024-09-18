Packers Adding Recently Cut 2024 Draft Pick to Roster in Week 3
By Cem Yolbulan
As the Green Bay Packers prepare for their Week 3 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, all eyes are obviously on star quarterback Jordan Love and his injury status. Whether he is going to be able to play remains the biggest question on Packers fans' minds.
General manager Brian Gutekunst, however, is still busy making roster moves. According to Packers insider Easton Butler, Green Bay is signing wide receiver Cornelius Johnson to the practice squad.
NFL News: Packers Sign WR Cornelius Johnson
Johnson was a seventh-round pick by the Los Angeles Chargers in the 2024 NFL Draft. As a five-year player out of Michigan, Johnson reunited with Jim Harbaugh there. So, it was a big surprise when the Bolts waived him ahead of the roster cutdown day. They later re-signed him to the practice squad but that stint didn't last too long.
In the final three seasons of his collegiate career when he became a full-time starter, Johnson amassed 1,723 yards and ten touchdowns in 43 games.
The Packers have one of the deepest WR rooms in the league. Behind the big three of Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, and Christian Watson, the trio of Dontayvion Wicks, Bo Melton, and Malik Heath is providing depth. Johnson is joining a practice squad that already has another rookie receiver in Julian Hicks and a second-year WR TJ Luther.
There will be an uphill battle for Johnson to make the active roster right away but things move so fast in the NFL that anything can happen throughout the long and grueling season.