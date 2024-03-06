Packers 7-Round Post-Combine Mock Draft: Surprise Pick in 1st round
How will the Green Bay Packers attack the 2024 NFL Draft after the NFL Combine?
8. (204th overall): Isaac Guerendo, RB, Louisville
As we get closer and closer to the 2024 NFL Draft, it might be tougher to include Isaac Guerendo as a supplemental selection at running back for the Green Bay Packers. Mock draft simulators have him lasting to the later portion of Day 3 at this point, but after his performance at the NFL Combine, he might shoot up into the top 100-150 selections.
Guerendo was somewhat of a late-bloomer at the college level, but he was really impressive this past season at Louisville with over 1,000 yards from scrimmage and 11 touchdowns on the ground, averaging over six yards per carry. Guerendo was college teammates with Braelon Allen before transferring to Louisville, so reuniting with him at the NFL level would be fascinating.
9. (216th overall): Joe Milton, QB, Tennessee
With 11 overall selections in the 2024 NFL Draft, why would the Green Bay Packers completely avoid the quarterback position? I wasn't a huge fan of the Sean Clifford pick for them last year, but Jordan Love didn't miss any time so we never really had to see him on the field.
Quarterbacks are the most valuable currency in today's NFL. With the way we've seen Matt LaFleur and his staff develop Jordan Love, why not bring a talent like Joe Milton into the fold and see what he can do over time?