Packers 7-Round Post-Combine Mock Draft: Surprise Pick in 1st round
How will the Green Bay Packers attack the 2024 NFL Draft after the NFL Combine?
6. (127th overall): Elijah Jones, CB, Boston College
Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley is coming over from the Boston College program where he had Elijah Jones starring at the cornerback position. If there's one pick you should find a way to include in just about every Packers mock draft, it's this one. Jones is destined for Green Bay.
He led Boston College last season with five interceptions. He posted a 9.63 RAS at the NFL Combine. This guy is exactly what the Green Bay Packers need in terms of a cornerback prospect with traits, ball skills, the ability to compete right away on special teams, and familiarity with Jeff Hafley's defense.
7. (168th overall): Beaux Limmer, OL, Arkansas
The Green Bay Packers score another prospect with an elite RAS in this pick slot with Arkansas offensive lineman Beaux Limmer coming in at a whopping 9.80 on the scale. Limmer has center/guard flexibility which could be important for the Packers not only as a possible backup right away to Josh Myers at center, but a potential replacement at right guard down the road for pending free agent Jon Runyan Jr.
Adding an athlete like this with a ton of starting experience would be huge at this juncture of the draft for Green Bay.