Packers 7-Round Post-Combine Mock Draft: Surprise Pick in 1st round
How will the Green Bay Packers attack the 2024 NFL Draft after the NFL Combine?
4. (88th overall): Braelon Allen, RB, Wisconsin
The Packers keep it local here with the 88th overall pick and go after Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen, a guy who could fit what they like to do offensively to perfection. Allen is big, physical, and athletic -- prerequisites for the Packers in the top 100 of the NFL Draft, but one of the main reasons he makes sense is the impending departure of former second-round pick AJ Dillon.
It looks like the Packers are keeping Aaron Jones for the final year of his contract, but it's time to start planning for life after Jones and Dillon, especially following all the injury issues Jones dealt with in 2023. Allen has the ability to create yardage after contact unlike most backs in this class.
5. (91st overall): Cole Bishop, S, Utah
The Green Bay Packers have almost become famous for doubling up at certain position groups high in the NFL Draft, including tight end and wide receiver in the last couple of years. This offseason, we could see it happen at the safety position.
After selecting Dadrion Taylor-Demerson in the second round of this mock draft, the Packers come away with another big-time athlete in Cole Bishop out of Utah. Bishop had an exceptional NFL Combine, posting a 9.82 RAS.
Both Bishop and Taylor-Demerson are guys who could float around the formation. They play with instincts. They can play deep. They can come into the box. We may see the Packers look for a veteran at one safety spot, but there are some great options in this draft class to reload as well.