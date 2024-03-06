Packers 7-Round Post-Combine Mock Draft: Surprise Pick in 1st round
How will the Green Bay Packers attack the 2024 NFL Draft after the NFL Combine?
If you're a Green Bay Packers fan, this might be one of the most exciting offseasons in recent memory. The Aaron Rodgers drama is long gone. The Jordan Love era couldn't have gotten off to a better start with the Packers taking the eventual NFC Champion 49ers to the brink of playoff elimination.
Now, you've got a whopping 11 selections in the 2024 NFL Draft to continue building one of the best young rosters in the league.
General manager Brian Gutekunst has taken a lot of flak for the way he's built this Packers squad the last handful of years, and the trades he's made involving Rodgers and Davante Adams, but the Packers are in an enviable spot compared to most teams, quite frankly.
How will Green Bay attack the 2024 NFL Draft after what we saw at the NFL Combine? We know the Packers value the top RAS performers more than most teams, especially in the top three rounds, so you can expect that trend to continue in 2024. Let's take a crack at predicting the 2024 NFL Draft for the Green Bay Packers with all 11 of their selections.
1. (25th overall): AD Mitchell, WR, Texas
The Green Bay Packers find themselves in a very interesting spot with this particular selection. I think ideally, they could move up the board and go after a top cornerback in this class, but if they stay put at 25, the options really become intriguing.
One of the underrated areas of "need" for the Packers this offseason is figuring out their WR1 situation. This team does not have a receiver issue on paper at all, but the lack of availability from Christian Watson over his first two years in the league could force Green Bay's hand in a tremendous wide receiver draft.
We don't typically see this team go with offensive skill players in round one, but with AD Mitchell scoring a 9.97 on the RAS scale, you just never know. This player would give Green Bay a clear WR1 and player to feature in the passing game. It could also open the door for a Christian Watson trade...