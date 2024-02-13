Packers 7-Round Mock Draft: Young Roster Receives Reinforcements Needed for Super Bowl Push
Who will the Packers draft in 2024?
8. Luke McCaffrey, WR, Rice (Round 6, No. 203 Overall)
Matt LaFleur has ties with the Shanahan family going way back, and ties to the Shanahan family are basically ties to the McCaffrey family at this point. LaFleur once coached under both Mike and Kyle Shanahan in Washington, and the McCaffrey kids seem to be created in a lab to play in that particular type of offense.
This late in the draft (round 6), how can you argue against an ascending prospect like Luke McCaffrey, who has worked his butt off to go from big-time QB prospect to NFL wide receiver prospect?
9. Ladarius Henderson, OL, Michigan (Round 6, No. 215 Overall)
Ladarius Henderson was a transfer from Arizona State to Michigan where he became a first-team All-Big Ten selection in his first year on campus. He's played both guard and tackle in his collegiate career and that kind of versatility will serve him well going to the next level.
I think the Packers will look to find some depth on the interior offensive line in this draft class with players like Jon Runyan and possibly Royce Newman on their way out.
10. Jontrey Hunter, LB, Georgia State (Round 7, No. 242 Overall)
Jontrey Hunter is a productive all-around linebacker who has played both outside and inside. At the NFL level, he will need to cut his teeth on special teams, but he's got a nose for the football and a really good lateral agility/range in space.
11. Sam Hartman, QB, Notre Dame (Round 7, No. 250 Overall)
With 11 picks in a class, why not take a chance on the QB position? Sam Hartman spent most of his collegiate career with Wake Forest until transferring this past year to Notre Dame.
The Packers picked up his running back earlier in this mock draft scenario, and it can't hurt to add another young QB to the mix with Jordan Love and Sean Clifford making up the room right now. I think he's got the chops to be a good fit in LaFleur's offense, even if only as a backup.
