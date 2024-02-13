Packers 7-Round Mock Draft: Young Roster Receives Reinforcements Needed for Super Bowl Push
Who will the Packers draft in 2024?
6. Cole Bishop, S, Utah (Round 4, No. 126 Overall)
If the Packers are somehow able to land a player like Cole Bishop on Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft, you might as well just give them the award for the best class in the league. Bishop is one of my favorite players in this crop, and I think he's ultimately going to land somewhere in the top 90 picks if teams know what they are doing.
With versatility being the name of the game in today's NFL, a player like Cole Bishop will have a ton of early success. He can play all over the formation and makes plays everywhere: 21.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, 3 INTs, and 197 total tackles in three seasons for the Utes.
7. Jaylan Ford, LB, Texas (Round 5, No. 167 Overall)
The Packers face an interesting discussion this offseason with veteran De'Vondre Campbell potentially on the chopping block due to his albatross of a contract. I don't know if Green Bay is going to move on this year, but they've got to start taking some shots on other players at the linebacker position.
Jaylan Ford was wildly productive in Texas' defense the last three seasons, racking up 287 total tackles, 27.5 tackles for loss, six interceptions, and four forced fumbles. He's a playmaker at the off-ball linebacker spot.