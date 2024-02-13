Packers 7-Round Mock Draft: Young Roster Receives Reinforcements Needed for Super Bowl Push
Who will the Packers draft in 2024?
5. Braelon Allen, RB, Wisconsin (Round 3, No. 91 Overall via BUF)
Alright, how about back-to-back picks at the running back position for the Green Bay Packers here? Something that I've noticed from Brian Gutekunst in recent years is that he will double (or triple) up on certain position groups of need and this year could be the year he goes after the running back position hard.
I said before there aren't many one-to-one replacements for the massive AJ Dillon, listed at 6-feet, 247 pounds, but in this Packers mock draft, Matt LaFleur gets his hands on multiple guys like that. Just a couple of picks before this one, we landed Audric Estime, who is listed at 5-11 227 pounds.
That's a big guy, but he'd be looking up at Braelon Allen, the 6-foot-2, 245-pound monster out of Wisconsin. Allen is the youngest player in the 2024 NFL Draft and he's a local product who could fit Matt LaFleur's offense perfectly. Although the Packers might want more contrasting styles at the running back position, I think having a steady dose of Aaron Jones, Audric Estime, and Braelon Allen would give this team a devastating trio to rely on.
Allen had 35 touchdown runs in his first three years on campus at Wisconsin. This is a guy who can make big plays, get downhill, set up blocks, and be a load to take down in space.