Packers 7-Round Mock Draft: Young Roster Receives Reinforcements Needed for Super Bowl Push
Who will the Packers draft in 2024?
4. Audric Estime, RB, Notre Dame (Round 3, No. 88 Overall)
We know the Green Bay Packers are going to be in the market for some running back help in the 2024 offseason, but where will that help come from?
In this scenario, we're going with Notre Dame star running back Audric Estime, who is fresh off of a tremendous season in which he ran for 1,341 yards (6.4 yards per carry) and 18 touchdowns. Although Estime didn't add a ton in the passing game, he is a patient, downhill, physical style of runner with the kind of size the Packers will covet in replacing someone like AJ Dillon.
Dillon is slated to hit free agency in the 2024 offseason, and although he's given the Packers some really good stretches of play in the past, I don't think he showed nearly enough this past year with Aaron Jones dealing with injuries to be brought back on even a short-term deal.
Dillon was a former second-round pick by the Packers, so perhaps they still view him in a much higher regard, but I think it's time to move on. And there aren't many one-to-one options in this year's draft except for Audric Estime, who could come in and give the Packers a guy to grind out tough yardage right away.
Even though he's a big dude, Estime's 6.4 yards per carry were the best among FBS backs last season with a minimum of 200 carries. That speaks to his patience and vision as well as his physicality.