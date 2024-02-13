Packers 7-Round Mock Draft: Young Roster Receives Reinforcements Needed for Super Bowl Push
Who will the Packers draft in 2024?
3. T.J. Tampa, CB, Iowa State (Round 2, No. 58 Overall)
The Packers are fortunate to have multiple selections in the 2nd round of the 2024 NFL Draft thanks to the Aaron Rodgers trade, giving them ultimate flexibility on Day 2.
This is where Brian Gutekunst can really make some hay because there is tremendous depth at a variety of different position groups where the Packers have some needs. Let's talk about their situation at the cornerback position for a moment as well.
The Packers put a team-imposed suspension on star player Jaire Alexander late last season. Although you don't expect them to do anything drastic like trading Alexander, you never really know what is all going on behind the scenes.
Former first-round pick Eric Stokes has really struggled to stay on the field the last two years, playing in just 12 games combined from 2022-23. The Packers might need to ultimately replace at least Stokes at the cornerback position, and there might not be many better options in this year's class than Iowa State's TJ Tampa.
At 6-foot-2, 200 pounds with blazing speed, Tampa's overall size and athletic makeup is likely going to look very similar to Eric Stokes, who blew up his workouts in the pre-draft process coming out of Georgia.
With Tampa's combination of overall size, length, and speed, you expect him to be able to match up with just about any type of receiver. I think the Packers will love Tampa in that war room.