Packers 7-Round Mock Draft: Young Roster Receives Reinforcements Needed for Super Bowl Push
Who will the Packers draft in 2024?
2. Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota (Round 2, No. 41 Overall via NYJ)
I think over the course of the offseason, Tyler Nubin is a player you are going to pretty consistently see connected to the Green Bay Packers in mock draft scenarios.
The Packers will be looking for help in the defensive backfield this offseason, both at the cornerback position as well as safety. Safety might even take precedence there. The Packers could be losing both Rudy Ford and Darnell Savage in 2024 free agency, and with a change at defensive coordinator, the Packers could be looking to start fresh in a variety of areas.
I think Tyler Nubin could really excel in Jeff Hafley's aggressive style of defense, where he would be comfortable being left on an island when asked to do so.
Nubin was one of the best safeties in all of college football the last handful of seasons with more than 200 tackles, 13 interceptions, and three forced fumbles over the last four years. Nubin's experience patrolling the back end of Minnesota's defense could give him an edge transitioning to the NFL, and I think we're going to see him make an immediate impact no matter where he lands.
He would be an outstanding pickup for the Packers in round two.