Packers 7-Round Mock Draft: Loading Up On Defense After Shocking Free Agency
The Green Bay Packers load up in this 2024 NFL mock draft scenario
10. 245th overall: Kedon Slovis, QB, BYU
Once a very highly coveted prospect coming out of the high school ranks, Kedon Slovis saw his college journey take him from USC to Pittsburgh to BYU. Back in the 2019 season at USC, it looked like Slovis was going to be on a trajectory to become a coveted NFL quarterback, but that simply didn't end up being the case.
He's still got tremendous athleticism (4.55 wheels) and when you have a guy who was thought of so highly coming from the high school ranks, NFL teams are going to talk themselves into those reports. The Packers have done a good job developing QBs, so this would be a worthwhile late-round risk.
11. 255th overall: Cam Little, K, Arkansas
There will almost undoubtedly be a run on kickers before this point of the 2024 NFL Draft, but the Packers might have to consider Cam Little at some point anyway.
With the way the second half of last season went for Anders Carlson, the Packers have to absolutely be kicking themselves. No pun intended. Drafting kickers isn't exactly something you want to make a habit of, but when you have 11 picks, you can afford to take the shot. Cam Little didn't miss a single extra point at the college level and made a respectable 82.8 percent of his kicks over three seasons.
