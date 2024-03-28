Packers 7-Round Mock Draft: Loading Up On Defense After Shocking Free Agency
The Green Bay Packers load up in this 2024 NFL mock draft scenario
8. 202nd overall: Trey Taylor, S, Air Force
The Green Bay Packers continue to load up on secondary options in this 2024 mock draft scenario, and for good reason. Especially at the safety position, the Packers are going to look a lot different in 2024. They lost former first-round pick Darnell Savage to the Jacksonville Jaguars and Jonathan Owens signed with the Chicago Bears. With Rudy Ford still sitting in free agency, that's all of the Packers' top three leaders in snaps at safety from last year needing to be replaced.
Trey Taylor, the cousin of NFL legend Ed Reed, has the type of athletic traits the Packers covet and they were on hand to watch him work at his pro day. He's an intriguing developmental option with immediate special teams upside.
9. 219th overall: Ryan Flournoy, WR, SE Missouri State
Even with all of their youth and depth at the wide receiver position, I don't know if Packers GM Brian Gutekunst could help himself if a small-school receiver with top-tier athletic traits became available. Ryan Flournoy is very on-brand for the Packers with his combination of traits and RAC ability.
At 6-foot-1, 202 pounds, Flournoy posted a 40-inch vertical jump, a 4.44 in the 40-yard dash, and an 11-foot broad jump. He's extremely physical in the open field and would be a great option in the later rounds for Green Bay if he's still sitting on the board.