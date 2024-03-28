Packers 7-Round Mock Draft: Loading Up On Defense After Shocking Free Agency
The Green Bay Packers load up in this 2024 NFL mock draft scenario
6. 126th overall: Jaylan Ford, LB, Texas
Like I said before, the Green Bay Packers are going to a base 4-3 look under new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, which means they are going to have to load up on depth at the linebacker position. There are some decent players in Green Bay's early pick range (and we got one in this simulation in Texas A&M star Edgerrin Cooper), but there are some great value pickups on Day 3.
Jaylan Ford fits the bill.
Over the last two seasons, Ford had a combined 220 total tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss, six interceptions, four forced fumbles, and three sacks. He's a playmaker who flies around the field and does a great job in coverage.
7. 169th overall: Garrett Greenfield, OL, South Dakota State
The Green Bay Packers have 11 selections in the 2024 NFL Draft, and they would be fools not to get Adam Stenavich more clay to mold.
Garrett Greenfield set an NFL Combine record for an offensive lineman with an unbelievable 38.5-inch vertical jump. What does that matter for an offensive lineman? Well, Greenfield has tremendous athletic traits to go along with a lot of film at SDSU where he's absolutely kicking defensive linemen out of the club.