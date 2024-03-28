Packers 7-Round Mock Draft: Loading Up On Defense After Shocking Free Agency
2. 41st overall: Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M
The Green Bay Packers made the tough decision to move on from De'Vondre Campbell and the rest of his contract in the 2024 offseason, leaving a hole at the off-ball linebacker position. Considering Green Bay is expected to move to a 4-3 alignment under new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, improving personnel at the linebacker position is going to be essential.
Edgerrin Cooper is a player at the linebacker position with outstanding athletic traits, overall size, and range at the position. Slotting him next to Quay Walker would give the Packers an awesome young duo at the position. He had a whopping 17 tackles for loss and 8.0 sacks last year at Texas A&M.
3. 58th overall: Max Melton, CB, Rutgers
If the Packers envision Cooper DeJean as the safety they want to pair up with Xavier McKinney on the back end of their new-look defense, then the cornerback position is going to remain a relatively high priority for this team on Day 2 of the NFL Draft.
Rutgers cornerback Max Melton is sort of the ideal prospect the Packers look for at the position. He's got elite athletic traits and did well this offseason at the Senior Bowl. When you combine a guy who has a great Relative Athletic Score like Melton (9.65) and also played in the Senior Bowl, you know Packers GM Brian Gutekunst is going to be all over it.
Eric Stokes hasn't been able to stay healthy and there are questions about Jaire Alexander's long-term status with the team as well.