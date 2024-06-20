Packers' 6 Biggest Priorities After 2024 Minicamp
By Randy Gurzi
2. Establish new defense under Jeff Hafley
Green Bay decided to move on from Joe Barry this offseason as the veteran defensive coordinator struggled to get the most out of his defense. Replacing him is Jeff Hafley, the former head coach at Boston College.
Hafley leaves the Golden Eagles after four years to coach the Packers' defense and so far, he's been winning over his teammates. Cornerback Keisean Nixon even pulled off the impossible, he praised the coach while simultaneously saying he had 'little man syndrome' while on "Up & Adams."
"I like Haf. Man, Haf is a cool dude," Nixon said on 'Up & Adams' with Kay Adams. "Short guy, so he kind of got little man syndrome I think. He is competitive as hell. He goes at [head coach] Matt LaFleur, which is something new for me. He brings the best out of us, and we like playing for him. This defense is ready to go for sure."
The part where Nixon said he "goes at Matt LaFleur" could be taken the wrong way but it's actually a good thing. Nixon isn't saying he questions his authority but rather Hafley's defense makes life hard on the offense, which is run by LaFleur. Apparently, Barry's defense didn't challenge the offense enough and the players are already seeing a difference.
This is all an excellent first step but for the defense to truly excel, Hafley has to get everyone to buy in and they need to see it come together in pads — and against opposing teams. Training camp and the preseason will afford him the opportunity to prove to players what he's selling will work.