Packers' 6 Biggest Priorities After 2024 Minicamp
By Randy Gurzi
3. Figure out WR depth
During his first season as a starter, Jordan Love threw for 4,159 yards with 32 touchdowns. While those numbers were impressive, it looks even better when you realize he never truly had a WR1 to lean on.
Instead, the young signal-caller spread the ball around to his wideouts with a committee approach. Romeo Doubs had the most targets (96) but was second on the team with 59 receptions for 674 yards. Jayden Reed was second in targets (94) but had the most receptions and yards with 64 for 793 yards. They tied for the most touchdowns with eight.
Love also got Dontayvion Wicks involved with 581 yards and four touchdowns on 39 receptions and their rookie tight ends impressed as well. Luke Musgrace gad 34 catches for 352 yards while Tucker Kraft hauled in 31 passes for 355 yards and two touchdowns.
The player who didn't make as much noise as they hoped was second-year wideout Christian Watson. The North Dakota State product flashed as a rookie but last year, battled injuries and appeared in just nine games. Watson finished with 28 receptions for 422 yards and five touchdowns, showing off his speed and playmaking — but still didn't offer much consistency.
Green Bay is suddenly deep at wideout and it would be difficult to push someone as promising as Wicks down to No. 4. That's why there have been countless trade rumors surrounding these pass-catchers.
Whether they trade someone to address a need elsewhere or plan to keep the deep committee approach, this is an area the Packers need to figure out early in camp.