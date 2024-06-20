Packers' 6 Biggest Priorities After 2024 Minicamp
By Randy Gurzi
4. Get the O-line set
With the Green Bay Packers moving on from David Bakhtiari this offseason, they knew they needed a new left tackle of the future. Rasheed Walker will be given a shot at locking the spot down but he's going to have competition as well.
One player who could push him is rookie Jordan Morgan. The 25th overall pick out of Arizona, Morgan played tackle for the Wildcats but could be moved to guard at the NFL level. Green Bay isn't going to just kick him inside, however, as they've allowed him to try his hand at tackle.
In fact, they let him get reps in at four different positions as the rookie took snaps at left tackle, right tackle, left guard, and right guard. They want to find his best fit but also love versatility, especially with their bench players — and Morgan could be a reserve in year one.
Despite his lack of experience, Morgan has already been asked to do a lot but that doesn't mean head coach Matt LaFleur will cut him any slack. Instead, the sixth-year head coach had no problem throwing out criticism. When asked about Morgan, LaFleur expressed pleasure with his skillset but added that "Mentally he has a long way to go."
Green Bay needs to decide what to do with Morgan and from there, the rest of the pieces can fall into place. The O-line will be important, so they have to ensure it's set as early as possible.